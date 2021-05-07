McGehee woman dies in road crash

A McGehee woman died in a wreck on a highway in Monticello after striking a trailer Wednesday afternoon, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.

Nancy White, 69, while driving a 2013 Kia east on U.S. 278, crossed the centerline and struck an empty log trailer attached to a truck headed west on the highway, the summary said.

White's body was taken to Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home, and no other injuries were reported, according to the summary.

The summary stated conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.