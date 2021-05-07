State's active covid cases reach new 6-week high

In line with increases of new cases of covid-19 in the state over the past couple of weeks, Arkansas on Friday recorded 222 individuals who tested positive for the disease since Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were two additional deaths, raising the tally of mortalities linked to the pandemic since March 2020 to 5,759.

“We continue to see similar case numbers to last week’s report,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “Our vaccine supply in the state is plentiful and we are prepared to vaccinate any Arkansan 16 and older.”

Total active cases increased by 25 to 2,176, the Health Department reported. It was the highest number since the state reported 2,263 active cases on March 23, and a more than 35% increase in active cases since the year-low 1,602 cases on April 6.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist, said Friday that the increase in active cases is concerning. She also said the proportion of covid-19 tests that have been positive has been on the rise — another indicator that public health officials watch for higher rates of spread of the virus.

“The total active cases is creeping up, which is concerning to us,” Dillaha said. “Even though testing is fairly low, the percent of those tests that are being done are increasing in terms of which tests are positive.

“That tells us that we are probably not doing enough testing out there.”

Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by two from Thursday, lowering the total number of Arkansans hospitalized from covid-19 to 175. Of those, 37 patients were on ventilators, an increase of three from the day before, the Health Department reported.

