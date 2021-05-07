Two suspects arrested in April fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested two men in the April 29 shooting of Greg Lovejoy at a house on Daisy Lane.

John Kelsey, 33, of Springdale was arrested Wednesday and faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Juan Macias-Torres, 25, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Macias-Torres was being held Thursday in the Washington County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at 702 Daisy Lane about 6:35 a.m. April 29. The officers found Lovejoy shot in the neck and lying in the driveway.

Lovejoy was taken to a hospital where he died. His body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, police said.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the warrant for Kelsey's arrest was sealed under court order "to preserve the integrity of the investigation" but eventually will be made public.

According to a police report, witnesses said occupants of a silver car possibly were involved in the shooting. Witnesses told police that Lovejoy was in a fight with a man the day before the shooting who was in the car at the time of the shooting and identified the man as Macias-Torres.

According to the report, Macias-Torres was present when the shooting happened and was given the gun used immediately after the shooting by the person who fired the shots.

Macias-Torres was stopped by police May 4 while walking in the area of Crossover Road and Sterling Court, according to the report. He was arrested on accusations of drug possession. Police reported finding a plastic bag with about 4.5 grams of a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the report, Macias-Torres told police that he was at the shooting but did not fire the shots. Macias-Torres told the officers he threw the gun out of the car in the area of Wedington Drive and Rupple Road.