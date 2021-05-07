Walmart health unit acquiring telehealth provider MeMD

Walmart Inc.'s health clinic unit is acquiring telehealth provider MeMD, the two companies said in a news release Thursday.

The deal will add telehealth capabilities to the Walmart Health centers the retailer has opened in a few states over the past couple of years, including one in Springdale. The centers will be able to offer round-the-clock virtual primary, urgent and behavioral health care.

Walmart Health centers are either attached to or near a Walmart store.

The news release didn't include any financial terms. However, it said the transaction is expected to close "in the coming months," pending regulatory approval.

"Our focus on consumer engagement, improved health outcomes, and early, equitable access remains the cornerstone of quality health care that can help lower overall health care costs across all populations," the companies said in the release.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness, said telehealth "offers a great opportunity to expand access and reach consumers where they are, and complements our brick-and-mortar Walmart Health locations."