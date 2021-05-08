$125,000 bail set for teenager charged in man's shooting

A Pulaski County Circuit judge set bail at $125,000 Thursday for a Jacksonville boy accused of shooting a man after prosecutors said the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a witness.

Christopher Shawn Halsdorf Jr. had admitted to the assault of a woman he had been court-ordered to stay away from.

Halsdorf also has a felony drug possession charge pending from his most recent arrest, deputy prosecutor Whitney Ohlhausen told Judge Leon Johnson at Thursday's hearing, where she asked for $100,000 bail.

The prosecutor told the judge that she is worried about the safety of the woman, Halsdorf's girlfriend, Rose Olive, and is concerned that Halsdorf is not taking the criminal charges against him seriously.

Halsdorf remained jailed Friday.

He is accused of shooting Clifton Junkins III in the stomach in April, 2020, in Jacksonville. The prosecutor said Halsdorf, carrying a gun, had gone to the Joiner Avenue home of his girlfriend looking for her.

Halsdorf got into an argument with Olive's aunt, Kimbreley Kennemer, at the residence when she would not tell Halsdorf where Olive was and fired the weapon. When Junkins, Kennemer's fiance, intervened to try to take the gun away, Halsdorf shot him in the stomach and ran, the prosecutor said.

Police quickly caught up to Halsdorf and arrested him on felony charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and firearm possession. He was court-ordered to stay away from the family before being released on $25,000 bond four days later, Ohlhausen told the judge.

Halsdorf was arrested in March for misdemeanor domestic battering after pushing Olive and shoving her against a wall in Jacksonville, the prosecutor said. Halsdorf pleaded guilty to the charge after two days in jail in exchange for a $410 fine and a suspended jail sentence.

Halsdorf is appealing the case. His attorney, Colleen Kordsmeier, told the judge that he pleaded guilty to get out of jail.

Prosecutors moved to revoke Halsdorf's bond, and he was arrested at Johnson's order last week by Jacksonville police. Ohlhausen told the judge that Halsdorf lied to police about his identity, but that officers figured out who he was and took him into custody. Police found marijuana and methamphetamine on him, the prosecutor said.

Halsdorf also faces a felony terroristic threatening charge stemming from a March 2020 arrest in Jacksonville over accusations he threatened to kill a man, Wesley Schwartzentrab, court records show.