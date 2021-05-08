Grant funds study on Muslim hatred

Two criminal-justice professors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock were awarded a $324,987 grant this week from the National Science Foundation for a program to study anti-Muslim sentiment and hate crimes in the state, according to a news release.

Dr. Tusty ten Bensel, director of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology, and Dr. Robert Lytle, the school's graduate coordinator, will "examine the context and incidence of anti-Muslim sentiment," the release stated. The study also will focus on Arkansas Muslims' perceptions as targets and victims of discrimination, harassment and hate crimes.

The grant will fund 30 undergraduate students selected from across the nation to take part in the project's design, implementation, analysis and reporting beginning in summer 2022, with the application process beginning in the fall.

Contact ten Bensel at (501) 916-6637 or ixzohra@ualr.edu for more information.