HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

4A-EAST
at Brookland FRIDAY Lonoke 4, Brookland 3 Valley View 10, Stuttgart 0 Pocahontas 8, Pulaski Academy 0 TODAY Game 5 Joe T. Robinson vs. Lonoke, 10 a.m.
Game 6 Valley View vs. Pocahontas, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
4A-NORTH
at Harrison FRIDAY Harrison 22, Shiloh Christian 17 Farmington 4, Huntsville 1 TODAY Third place Huntsville vs. Shiloh Christian, noon Championship Farmington vs. Harrison, 2:30 p.m.
4A-SOUTH
at Nashville FRIDAY Magnolia 11, Bauxite 2 Nashville 8, Camden Fairview 7 TODAY Third place Bauxite vs. Camden Fairview, noon Championship Magnolia vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 1
at Valley Springs FRIDAY Elkins 9, West Fork 8 Danville 13, Booneville 10
TODAY Third place
Booneville vs. West Fork, noon
Championship
Danville vs. Elkins, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 2
at Clinton FRIDAY
Harding Academy 11, Rose Bud 1 Walnut Ridge 7, Pangburn 5
TODAY Third place
Pangburn vs. Rose Bud, noon
Championship
Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 3
at Central Arkansas Christian (Burns Park) FRIDAY
Lamar 6, Palestine-Wheatley 4 Baptist Prep 18, DeWitt 8
TODAY Third place
DeWitt vs. Palestine-Wheatley, noon
Championship
Baptist Prep vs. Lamar, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 4
at Ashdown FRIDAY
Ashdown 13, Fouke 3 Benton Harmony Grove 12, Camden Harmony Grove 0
TODAY Third place
Camden Harmony Grove vs. Fouke, noon
Championship
Benton Harmony Grove vs. Ashdown, 2:30 p.m.
2A-CENTRAL
at Tuckerman FRIDAY
South Side Bee Branch 17, Bigelow 7 Conway St. Joseph 20, Salem 6
TODAY Third place
Bigelow vs. Salem, noon
Championship
South Side Bee Branch vs. Conway St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
2A-NORTH
at Carlisle FRIDAY
McCrory 8, Buffalo Island Central 3 England 10, Rector 0
TODAY Third place
Rector vs. Buffalo Island Central, noon
Championship
England vs. McCrory, 2:30 p.m.
2A-SOUTH
at Horatio FRIDAY
Woodlawn 6, Horatio 1 Parkers Chapel 4, Murfreesboro 2
TODAY Third place
Murfreesboro vs. Horatio, noon
Championship
Parkers Chapel vs. Woodlawn, 2:30 p.m.
2A-WEST
at Mountain Home (Flippin) FRIDAY
Mansfield 12, Yellville-Summit 2 Mountainburg 10, Flippin 3
TODAY Third place
Yellville-Summit vs. Flippin, noon
Championship
Mansfield vs. Mountainburg, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 1
at Scranton FRIDAY
County Line 11, Thaden 7 Scranton 12, Ozark Catholic 8
TODAY Third place
Thaden vs. Ozark Catholic, noon
Championship
County Line vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 2
at Izard County FRIDAY
Izard County 13, Mammoth Spring 0 Viola 10, West Side Greers Ferry 0
TODAY Third place
Mammoth Spring vs. West Side Greers Ferry, noon
Championship
Izard County vs. Viola, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 3
at Mount Vernon-Enola FRIDAY
Nemo Vista 17, Wonderview 2 Sacred Heart 11, Guy-Perkins 1
TODAY Third place
Wonderview vs. Guy-Perkins, noon
Championship
Nemo Vista vs. SacredHeart, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 4
at Ouachita FRIDAY
Mount Ida 4, Hermitage 3 Ouachita 8, Taylor 7
TODAY Third place
Taylor vs. Hermitage, noon
Championship
Ouachita vs. Mount Ida, 2:30 p.m.