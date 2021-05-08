HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

4A-EAST

at Brookland FRIDAY Lonoke 4, Brookland 3 Valley View 10, Stuttgart 0 Pocahontas 8, Pulaski Academy 0 TODAY Game 5 Joe T. Robinson vs. Lonoke, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Valley View vs. Pocahontas, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

4A-NORTH

at Harrison FRIDAY Harrison 22, Shiloh Christian 17 Farmington 4, Huntsville 1 TODAY Third place Huntsville vs. Shiloh Christian, noon Championship Farmington vs. Harrison, 2:30 p.m.

4A-SOUTH

at Nashville FRIDAY Magnolia 11, Bauxite 2 Nashville 8, Camden Fairview 7 TODAY Third place Bauxite vs. Camden Fairview, noon Championship Magnolia vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 1

at Valley Springs FRIDAY Elkins 9, West Fork 8 Danville 13, Booneville 10

TODAY Third place

Booneville vs. West Fork, noon

Championship

Danville vs. Elkins, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 2

at Clinton FRIDAY

Harding Academy 11, Rose Bud 1 Walnut Ridge 7, Pangburn 5

TODAY Third place

Pangburn vs. Rose Bud, noon

Championship

Walnut Ridge vs. Harding Academy, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 3

at Central Arkansas Christian (Burns Park) FRIDAY

Lamar 6, Palestine-Wheatley 4 Baptist Prep 18, DeWitt 8

TODAY Third place

DeWitt vs. Palestine-Wheatley, noon

Championship

Baptist Prep vs. Lamar, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 4

at Ashdown FRIDAY

Ashdown 13, Fouke 3 Benton Harmony Grove 12, Camden Harmony Grove 0

TODAY Third place

Camden Harmony Grove vs. Fouke, noon

Championship

Benton Harmony Grove vs. Ashdown, 2:30 p.m.

2A-CENTRAL

at Tuckerman FRIDAY

South Side Bee Branch 17, Bigelow 7 Conway St. Joseph 20, Salem 6

TODAY Third place

Bigelow vs. Salem, noon

Championship

South Side Bee Branch vs. Conway St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

2A-NORTH

at Carlisle FRIDAY

McCrory 8, Buffalo Island Central 3 England 10, Rector 0

TODAY Third place

Rector vs. Buffalo Island Central, noon

Championship

England vs. McCrory, 2:30 p.m.

2A-SOUTH

at Horatio FRIDAY

Woodlawn 6, Horatio 1 Parkers Chapel 4, Murfreesboro 2

TODAY Third place

Murfreesboro vs. Horatio, noon

Championship

Parkers Chapel vs. Woodlawn, 2:30 p.m.

2A-WEST

at Mountain Home (Flippin) FRIDAY

Mansfield 12, Yellville-Summit 2 Mountainburg 10, Flippin 3

TODAY Third place

Yellville-Summit vs. Flippin, noon

Championship

Mansfield vs. Mountainburg, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 1

at Scranton FRIDAY

County Line 11, Thaden 7 Scranton 12, Ozark Catholic 8

TODAY Third place

Thaden vs. Ozark Catholic, noon

Championship

County Line vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 2

at Izard County FRIDAY

Izard County 13, Mammoth Spring 0 Viola 10, West Side Greers Ferry 0

TODAY Third place

Mammoth Spring vs. West Side Greers Ferry, noon

Championship

Izard County vs. Viola, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 3

at Mount Vernon-Enola FRIDAY

Nemo Vista 17, Wonderview 2 Sacred Heart 11, Guy-Perkins 1

TODAY Third place

Wonderview vs. Guy-Perkins, noon

Championship

Nemo Vista vs. SacredHeart, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 4

at Ouachita FRIDAY

Mount Ida 4, Hermitage 3 Ouachita 8, Taylor 7

TODAY Third place

Taylor vs. Hermitage, noon

Championship

Ouachita vs. Mount Ida, 2:30 p.m.