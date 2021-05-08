1 injured in Little Rock shooting involving police

Authorities on Saturday morning said one person was injured in a shooting that involved Little Rock police.

The shooting happened around the 6100 block of 12th Street, according to a Twitter post made by the department just after 6:30 a.m. The post didn’t provide further information on the shooting, though an online dispatch log indicates officers responded to a call from the area shortly after 4 a.m. about a stolen vehicle that had been recovered.

Police warned of a traffic delay in the area as a result of the shooting.

