Mickelson falls back at Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Phil Mickelson was 11 shots worse than his previous round at Quail Hollow. Bryson DeChambeau made an 8 on his 16th hole and headed straight for the exit.

Friday was not at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Morning gusts gave way to a relentless wind in the afternoon and had just about everyone trying to finish without too much damage. Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland had a 2-under 69 in the morning and shared the 36-hole lead with Matt Wallace (67) and Patrick Rodgers (68).

No one in the afternoon could catch them at 6-under 136.

Rory McIlroy will be playing on the weekend for the first time in two months. He shot a 66, and by the end of the day, that was good for a tie for fifth, two shots out of the lead.

Mickelson followed a 64 with a 75.

"I'm excited to be in contention heading into the weekend, and I know I'm playing well," Mickelson said.

DeChambeau had reason to leave. Two balls in the water on the par-5 seventh led to his triple bogey and sent him to a 74. He was just inside the top 100 when he left without speaking. And then the wind arrived, the scores shot up and he made the cut on the number at 2-over 144.

"The hardest conditions I've played in a while," Justin Thomas said after a 73 that included a three-putt double bogey on the par-3 13th. His downhill putt from 18 feet caught a gust so strong it stopped 4 feet short.

"Even the downwind holes were hard," said Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, who has lived in Texas the last 12 years where he described typical conditions as "windy or windier." Being used to it doesn't make it easy, though Ortiz managed a 68, the best score in the afternoon.

Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) missed the cut, finishing at 8-over 150. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) also missed the cut at 9-over 151.

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Gary Woodland watches his drive from the 16th tee during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Rory McIlroy swings his club as he walks onto the 18th green during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Phil Mickelson reacts after missing a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Patrick Rodgers, right, receives advice from his caddie on the 15th green during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Phil Mickelson hits a shot from the 15th fairway during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)