Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

4A-North Regional

At Harrison

Friday

Harrison 22, Shiloh Christian 17

The two teams combined for 38 hits and 39 runs in a wild semifinal game Thursday.

Harrison scored 8 runs in the first inning and led 10- after two innings before Shiloh Christian chipped away to get closer at the end with 7 runs in the seventh inning.

Beck Jones belted a grand slam and drove in 8 runs for the Goblins.

Dakota Goble and Caleb Anderson each homered for Shiloh Christian and Goble had 5 RBIs.

Farmington 4, Huntsville 1

Ethan Hodge scattered 4 hits and struck out 6 to lead the Cardinals to a semifinal win.

Farmington broke a 1-1 tie with 2 runs in the fifth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.

Trey Hill, Myles Harvey and Tate Sutton all belted doubles for the Cardinals.

Slater Watkins was 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Huntsville.

Farmington will take on host Harrison at 2:30 today in the championship game. Huntsville will take on Shiloh Christian at noon in the third-place game. All four teams will advance to the Class 4A state tournament next week.

Thursday

Harrison 11, Pottsville 2

Noah Moix and Breckin Duck each had three hits Thursday as Harrison defeated Pottsville in the 4A North Region tournament at Harrison.

The win means Harrison earns a berth in the Class 4A state tournament next week at Morrilton.

The Goblins worked quickly for the win with three runs in the first inning and five more in the second. Tyler Hutcheson added two hits for Harrison, while Beck Jones, Cole Keylon and Cylan Madden each drove in two runs.

3A-1 Regional

At Harrison

Friday

Danville 13, Booneville 10

The Little Johns struck for 9 runs in the fifth inning to erase a two-run deficit in the semifinals of the tournament.

Booneville (16-6) led 5-0 before Danville pulled within 5-4 with a 4-run second inning.

Jacob Herrera was 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs for the Bearcats. Peyton Tatum was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.

Booneville was hampered by 9 walks and 5 errors in the game.

Elkins 9, West Fork 8

The Elks struck for 5 runs in the final two innings and Ben Owens raced home with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Elkins to the regional championship game.

Elkins took a 3-0 lead in the first before West Fork tied it in the third inning. The Tigers went up 8-4 in the sixth before Elkins rallied.

Brannon Bargsley drove in 3 runs for the Elks. Trevor Shumate earned the win in relief.

Dylan Byrum homered and drove in 2 runs for West Fork and Eli Howerton also drove in a pair.

Elkins will take on Danville for the regional title at 2:30 today, while West Fork will take on Booneville at noon in the third-place game.

Thursday

Booneville 27, Lincoln 2

The Bearcats scored 10 runs in two separate innings in a monster blowout Thursday.

Chance Broussard was 3-for-3 with a home run, 2 doubles and 3 RBIs to pace Booneville's 19-hit attack. Dax Goff also belted a pair of doubles and Randon Ray was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

Jacob Herrera allowed just 1 hit over 3 innings and struck out 3 to earn the win.

Ozark Catholic 19, Ozark Mountain 4

Peyton Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs Thursday to help the Griffons to a big regional tournament win.

Ozark Catholic earned a berth in the state tournament next week with the win.

Goldschmidt also picked up the win on the mound, striking out 10 over five innings. Preston Efurd also drove in two runs.

PREP SOFTBALL

4A-North Regional

At Harrison

Friday

Morrilton 3, Farmington 2 (8)

Taylor Berry's RBI double in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in a second-round game Friday.

Berry's hit drove in Graci Thomas, who started the inning at second base in the tie-breaker. Berry drove in two of Morrilton's 3 runs on the day.

Farmington belted a pair of home runs, solo blasts from Shayley Treat and Kamryn Uher, and Reese Shirey was 2-for-3.

Morrilton's Makenna Keeton earned the win, scattering 6 hits with 6 strikeouts. Carson Griggs took the loss for Farmington, allowing 7 hits with 3 strikeouts.

Morrilton advances to today's 2:30 p.m. championship game against Pea Ridge, a 6-3 winner against Dardanelle in Friday's other semifinal. Farmington will take on Dardanelle in the noon third-place game.

Thursday

Morrilton 9, Harrison 1

Morrilton scored three runs in each of the first two innings and ended Harrison's season Thursday during the 4A North Region tournament at Harrison.

Morrilton already owned a 7-0 lead before Harrison scored its only run in the fourth. Katelyn Fleming had a leadoff single and later scored on Abigail Fancler's sacrifice fly.

3A-1 Regional

At Harrison

Paris 3, Valley Springs 1

Jadyn Hart handcuffed Valley Springs on 4 hits and struck out 14 as the Lady Eagles advanced to the regional championship game.

Paris broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning and that was all the run support Hart needed.

Caiden Haller belted a double for the Lady Eagles. Camie Moore was 2-for-4 for Valley Springs.

The Lady Eagles will take on Booneville for the fourth time this season at 2:30 p.m. today. Booneville drubbed Hackett 14-3 in Friday's other semifinal game. Hackett will take on Valley Springs in the noon third-place game

PREP SOCCER

Harrison 6, Dardanelle 0

Clare Barger had a hat trick in the first half Thursday evening as Harrison won the 4A-West Conference championship with a victory over Dardanelle at Garrison Stadium.

Olivia Pall also scored in the opening 40 minutes as the Lady Goblins claimed a 4-0 halftime cushion. Barger then scored again early in the second half, and Mia Barrett added a goal to complete the scoring.

Barrett also had three assists for Harrison, which will host the Class 4A state soccer tournament and will play at 10 a.m. Thursday against the No. 4 seed from the 4A-South.

PREP LACROSSE

Bentonville wins NSLL title

The Bentonville Boys Lacrosse Club won the first-ever Natural State Lacrosse League title, defeating Episcopal Collegiate School.

The club then traveled to Oklahoma where it beat both Capital City United and Deer Creek to secure the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma Lacrosse Association post-season tournament.

Bentonville (19-2) was 8-0 in NSLL play and 8-1 in OLA competition and will host Cascia Hall (Okla.) at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the OLA quarterfinals.

In the NSLL championship game, Bentonville jumped out to a 7-1 advantage and cruised to a 16-8 final win. Senior midfielder James Gordon paced the offense with four points on three goals and one assist as 11 different players found the scoring column. Senior Mateo Fano (two goals, one assist), junior Sutton Bartlett (three goals), and sophomore Andrew Dittmore (two goals, one assist) all had three points. Three goalies split time in the cage with senior Hayden Carver recording five saves in 24 minutes played.

Against Capital City United, Bentonville fell behind 5-4 early in the fourth quarter before a scoring blitz and a 9-6 win. Henry Goetze (one goal, four assist) quarterbacked the offense which saw Gordon and senior Brock Harrell each tally three goals. Senior goalie Kooper Harris, an Ottawa University signee, stopped nine CCU shots.

Two hours later, playing its third game in just over 24 hours, Bentonville rallied to defeat Deer Creek 13-11. Goetze and Gordon each recorded five points (three goals and two assists apiece) as Bentonville erased a 5-3 halftime deficit with 10 second-half goals. Harrell, Fano, and senior Brayden Gilson each scored two goals as well.