Business People

BUSINESS

Jeremy Martin has been promoted to service center manager in Little Rock for Southeastern Freight Lines.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has named Creshelle Nash, M.D., to serve in the company's new position of medical director for Health Equity and Public Programs.

The Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield board of directors has elected Alec Farmer of Jonesboro to serve on it's board.

Justin Barrios has been hired by Mainstream Technologies as a software developer.

GOVERNMENT

Jacob Hollis was recently named district conservationist in Bradley and Calhoun County for the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, Cody Harrington was named Drew County district conservationist and Jonathan Sanchez was named St. Francis County district conservationist in Forrest City.

EDUCATION

Harding Academy in Searcy has named James Gurchiek as superintendent, and Bradley Francis as high school principal.

Zachary Perrine will serve as interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

MEDICAL

Pearl McElfish, Ph.D., MBA, has been named associate director of community outreach and engagement at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

