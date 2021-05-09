How state compares on vaccinations

Arkansas has delivered at least one shot of covid-19 vaccine to 36% of state residents and has fully vaccinated 27%, according to a vaccine-rollout tracking project conducted by The New York Times.

This state continues to lag national averages: 9 percentage points behind the 45% nationally who have received at least first shots, 6 points behind 33% nationally who are fully vaccinated, according to data updated Friday.

Below are U.S. states and territories -- along with Palau and the Marshall Islands -- faring best and worst in distributing covid-19 vaccines.

The Times uses data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more about the tracking project at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html.

Two of the nation's approved vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, require two injections to fully immunize a recipient. A third, Johnson & Johnson, requires just one shot.

The percentages of residents who have received at least one vaccination in best- and poorest-performing places include:

• Palau: 72%

• Vermont: 59%

• Massachusetts: 59%

• Hawaii: 58%

• New Hampshire: 57%

• Maine: 57%

• Connecticut: 57%

• Rhode Island: 54%

• New Jersey: 54%

• U.S. total: 45%

• Arkansas: 36%

• West Virginia: 36%

• Georgia: 36%

• Tennessee: 35%

• Idaho: 35%

• Wyoming: 35%

• Alabama: 33%

• Louisiana: 33%

• U.S. Virgin Islands: 33%

• Mississippi: 32%

• Marshall Islands: 25%

• Micronesia: 19%