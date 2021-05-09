How state compares on vaccinations

Arkansas has delivered at least one shot of covid-19 vaccine to 36% of state residents and has fully vaccinated 27%, according to a vaccine-rollout tracking project conducted by The New York Times.
This state continues to lag national averages: 9 percentage points behind the 45% nationally who have received at least first shots, 6 points behind 33% nationally who are fully vaccinated, according to data updated Friday.
Below are U.S. states and territories -- along with Palau and the Marshall Islands -- faring best and worst in distributing covid-19 vaccines.
The Times uses data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more about the tracking project at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html.
Two of the nation's approved vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, require two injections to fully immunize a recipient. A third, Johnson & Johnson, requires just one shot.
The percentages of residents who have received at least one vaccination in best- and poorest-performing places include:
• Palau: 72%
• Vermont: 59%
• Massachusetts: 59%
• Hawaii: 58%
• New Hampshire: 57%
• Maine: 57%
• Connecticut: 57%
• Rhode Island: 54%
• New Jersey: 54%
• U.S. total: 45%
• Arkansas: 36%
• West Virginia: 36%
• Georgia: 36%
• Tennessee: 35%
• Idaho: 35%
• Wyoming: 35%
• Alabama: 33%
• Louisiana: 33%
• U.S. Virgin Islands: 33%
• Mississippi: 32%
• Marshall Islands: 25%
• Micronesia: 19%