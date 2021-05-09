New Eagle Scouts

Kameron Jackson, 15, is the son of Keilon and Leslie Jackson of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 467 in Little Rock at St. Mark Baptist Church. He successfully organized and sponsored a nonperishable food items donation for the Watershed Family Resource Center, with more than 1,400 items distributed.

Zach John McClendon, 15, is the son of John and Renea McClendon of Monticello. He is a member of Troop 67 in Monticello at First United Methodist Church. He participated in the retired American flag drop-off and presented flags to the local American Legion/VFW on Veterans Day of 2020.

Matthew Powell Murray, 18, is the son of Andy and Ginna Murray of Alexander. He is a member of Troop 35 in Little Rock at Highland Valley United Methodist Church. He participated in the relocation of crape myrtle trees to the Saline County Fairgrounds to prevent their destruction because of the Interstate 30 road expansion.

Robert Lewis Neilson, 16, is the son of Robert Neilson and Mary Zunick of Hot Springs. He is a member of Troop 2 in Hot Springs at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He expanded the raised-bed gardens at Cedar Mountain Boys and Girls Club. He also created a planting vegetables lesson plan for students.

Dixon Wade, 18, is the son of John and Stephanie Wade of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 12 in Little Rock at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. He restored two state rooms inside the historic USS Hoga at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock.

Wedge Wadley, 18, is the son of Susan Miller of Bryant. He is a member of Troop 17 in Bryant at First United Methodist Church. At the Ouachita Camp Foundation, he refurbished the golf course, cleared the overgrown course of debris, made new signs for the tees, completed repairs and installed a weatherproof box with new course maps and score cards.

