Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today3:5510:004:1010:20

Monday4:3510:354:4510:55

Tuesday5:1011:155:2511:35

Wednesday5:5006:1012:00

Thursday6:4012:257:0012:50

Friday7:301:208:001:45

Saturday8:252:158:552:40

May 169:203:109:503:35

May 1710:154:0510:454:30

May 1811:105:0011:405:25

May 1905:5512:056:20

May 2012:356:4012:507:05

May 211:207:201:307:45

May 222:008:052:158:30

May 232:458:553:059:20

May 243:359:403:5010:10

May 254:2510:304:4011:00

May 265:1511:255:350

May 276:1512:006:4512:35

May 287:201:108:001:45

May 298:302:209:052:50

May 309:353:2510:103:55

May 3110:354:3511:054:50

June 111:305:2005:45

June 212:006:1512:256:35

June 312:506:551:057:15

June 41:307:301:407:55

June 52:108:102:208:30

June 62:458:452:559:05