State Sports Briefs

MEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas loses at TCU

TCU, the No. 7 national seed, beat the University of Arkansas men's tennis team 4-0 in a first-round NCAA Tournament match Saturday in Fort Worth.

The No. 43 Razorbacks, playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time, finished 10-15. TCU improved to 17-7.

SAU loses in regional final

Southern Arkansas University lost 4-2 to Northwest Missouri in the Central Region final of the NCAA National Tournament on Saturday in Edmond, Okla.

Southern Arkansas earned two singles victories as Sander Jans defeated Andrea Zamurri 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Ole Lukas Valkyser defeated Fillipo Piranomote 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

MEN'S GOLF

ATU moves to national championship

A solid third and final round by Arkansas Tech University at the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Region Tournament on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., secured the Wonder Boys a berth to their fourth consecutive NCAA National Championship.

Arkansas Tech finished third with an 866 behind Central Missouri (847) and Indianapolis (864). Washburn, which finished fourth with an 868, also advances.

Henderson State University came in sixth with an 878.

Arkansas Tech's Austin Gean finished fifth individually with a 212. Teammate Andre Jacobs was tied for sixth with a 213.

Henderson State's Grayson Jones was tied for 13th at 216, and teammate Mitchell Ford was tied for 17th with a 217.

Roman Timmerman of Southern Arkansas University, who competed individually, also tied for 17th.

SOFTBALL

UCA sweeps Lamar

Central Arkansas University completed the series sweep of Lamar with a pair of doubleheader victories Saturday in Conway.

Cylla Hill, Megan Crownover and Kristen Whitehouse hit home runs as the Bears (34-17, 21-6 Southland Conference) won the first game 12-1 and the second 11-2 to secure the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Morgan Nelson went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in the opening victory over the Cardinals (8-43, 4-23), and Mary Kate Brown, Erin Acors and Reagan Sperling each had two hits in the second game.

The Bears have a double-round bye in the Southland Conference Tournament at North Oak Park in Hammond, La., and will play their first game at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lyon men finish fifth, women seventh

The Lyon College men's and women's teams each moved up one spot on the final day of the AMC Championship on Saturday in St. Louis as the men finished in the fifth place and the women came in seventh.

William Woods University won the women's championship, and Columbia College took the men's championship.

Clare Wilber and Payne Moser led the Scots as each athlete recorded a second-place finish. Wilber had a time of 13:01.11 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and Moser placed in the pole vault.

Dakota Braswell of Lyon finished third in the 100 with a time of 11.75.