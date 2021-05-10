Trial date set for SAU shooting suspect

MAGNOLIA -- A judge has scheduled a trial for one of the people accused in the shooting death of a student on the Southern Arkansas University campus in August 2020.

A trial for Odies Wilson IV of North Little Rock is scheduled for Jan. 10-24, 2022, with a break on Jan. 17 in recognition of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Judge David Talley Jr. set.

Wilson, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, is one of four men accused in the fatal shooting of Joshua Smith in the Reynolds parking lot of the Southern Arkansas University campus and the non-fatal shooting of another person in a marijuana deal, according to a police affidavit.

All four defendants are charged with capital murder, first-degree battery and aggravated robbery in the Aug. 11, 2020, death of 21-year-old Joshua Keshun Smith, an SAU engineering student from Sparkman, hours before the start of the first day of fall courses. All four have pleaded innocent.

Prosecutors have said they are considering whether to pursue the death penalty.

The other suspects are Shaivonn Robinson of Vacherie, La., Le'Kamerin Tolbert of Little Rock and Quincy Lewis of Little Rock.

Three of the suspects -- Wilson, Tolbert and Robinson -- were associated with the Southern Arkansas football program, SAU officials have said.

The killing was the first-ever homicide on the SAU campus.

