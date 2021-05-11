I-40 bridge over Mississippi River closed due to crack

Part of Interstate 40 is currently closed temporarily in both directions due to emergency maintenance on the Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Tuesday afternoon.

The I-40 bridge connects West Memphis and Memphis, Tenn.

Traffic is being rerouted to I-55 as an alternate route, officials said.

A routine inspection of the bridge revealed a "crack that requires further investigation," Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said in a tweet.

The agency is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to ensure the bridge is safe before reopening to motorists, the tweet read.

Arkansas drivers headed east on I-40 should take Exit 5 to I-55 to cross the Mississippi River into Memphis, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Tennessee drivers headed west on I-40 should take the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River to cross into Arkansas, then take Exit 4 to access I-40 westbound.

Authorities are working to reroute traffic currently halted on I-40.

Updates may be monitored at IDriveArkansas.com.