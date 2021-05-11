NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass can be caught with a variety of lures.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said the top three are top-water lures, spinner baits and any soft plastic lure such as a plastic worm. Fish 10 feet deep or shallower along rocky banks or banks with a mix of gravel and rock. Anglers report catching an occasional walleye while pursuing bass.

Try trolling crank baits along points or flats for walleye. For catfish, use any type of catfish bait, such as nightcrawlers or stink bait. Target large flathead catfish with small sunfish for bait.

The rising lake level has slowed action on crappie and striped bass. Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 60s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports crappie are biting around brush and stumps with minnows or jigs. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or stink bait.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said trout are biting a variety of prepared bait such as Power Bait fished with light tackle.

Small spoons or inline spinner should work well. Try for walleye by trolling Flicker Shads or small spoons.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well close to shore. Use minnows or jigs. Powell recommends a jig with a red body and chartreuse tail.

Black bass are biting a variety of lures in shallow water. Bluegill are close to shore and biting crickets or worms. For catfish, try glow worms or nightcrawlers.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said crappie are biting well 3 feet deep close to shore on tube jigs or minnows. Black bass are biting buzz baits in shallow water. Catfish are biting stink bait or liver. Use small sunfish to catch flathead catfish.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting a variety of soft plastic lures at all Bella Vista lakes. Senkos have worked well.

Try for bluegill or redear sunfish with crickets or worms two to 10 feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with top-water lures at dawn or on cloudy days. Use plastic worms and other soft plastic lures day or night.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with crank baits, spinner baits or plastic worms fished around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on liver or cut bait. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows fished around brush and docks.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting well on crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms and spinner baits. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing fair for crappie with minnows or tube jigs worked around brush, docks and standing timber in shallow water. Black bass are biting fair on crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting top-water lures early. Later, switch to a swim bait, tube bait or Ned rig. Points are good areas to fish.