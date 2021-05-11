Police: Man shot at Little Rock McDonald's after argument over order

A Little Rock man who got into an argument over his order at a McDonald’s early Tuesday was shot in the finger by an employee, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 3:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Jessie Rose, 32, told officers he got into a fight with an employee at the McDonald’s, 7724 Geyer Springs Road, the report states. Police said the employee, 39-year-old Willie Holmes of Little Rock, reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in his right index finger.

Witnesses told officers Rose claimed he didn’t receive change from a drive-thru order, police said. Rose and Holmes reportedly fought outside the restaurant when the shooting happened, according to the report.

Rose was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The report states police spoke to the restaurant’s manager, who sent Holmes home “because he shot someone.” No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.