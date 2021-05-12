Body on riverbank ID'd as LR man

The Jefferson County sheriff's office identified a man found dead on the Arkansas River bank as a person reported missing in Little Rock in December, according to a news release.

The state Crime Laboratory notified deputies that a body found April 30 was identified as Alan Buckles Sr., 63, who was reported missing by the Little Rock Police Department

The Little Rock department was looking for the missing man in December, searching around a parking lot in Murray Park where his vehicle was found unattended, the department said at the time.

According to Little Rock authorities, the Arkansas River was dredged in an attempt to find him.

At 8:15 a.m. on April 30, Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to an area off Bartlett Road near Lock and Dam 5 where fishermen had found the body.

According to releases, both agencies' investigators will be looking into the circumstances of the death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call either the Jefferson County Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 or Little Rock detective Richard Hilgeman at (501) 404-3042.