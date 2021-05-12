Pop-up event to include entertainment

Delta Educational Opportunity Center is hosting a pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saracen Landing at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to attend the event.

The Delta center is a U.S. Department of Education TRIO program, according to a flyer.

In addition to offering information about seeking a college degree or GED, the pop-up event will also feature live entertainment, free food truck meals and giveaways.

"Need assistance with completing your college admission and financial aid application? Are you a high school junior or senior in need of higher education guidance? Are you an adult aged 19 or older who needs to complete your GED or to take the Accuplacer exam? Delta Educational Opportunity Center is hosting a pop-up event in Pine Bluff to help you begin the journey towards your educational and career goals," according to the flyer.

Alzheimer's support group sets meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host their Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting on Zoom at 11 a.m. Monday.

The topic will be "Dementia" by the Schmieding Home Caregiver Training Program, a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Guest speakers will be Charlotte Clausen and Nicole Bates of UAMS.

The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/99330040287?pwd=WUdsUzZhVStjNVRaU3lIR1B3VHNpQT09 with meeting ID: 993 3004 0287 and passcode: 6300.

For one-tap mobile for iPhone users: (312) 626-6799, 99330040287#; or dial by phone: (346)-248-7799 in the U.S.

Participants who plan to join should contact Carolyn Ferguson at the agency, (870) 543-6300.

Storage facility to host grand opening

Storage Plus of Pine Bluff, 3900 Pullen St., will host a grand opening from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The community is invited to attend the event, which will include free food and activities, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber and Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services officials will be among participants in the celebration with former NFL football player Roderick "Rod" Robinson, a major investor in the property.

Robinson was also a quarterback at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Attendees may enter a drawing for a football signed by Robinson.

Church schedules food giveaway Monday

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.

Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's licenses.) Due to the pandemic, the process is a drive-thru, and everyone is required to wear a mask. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021.

Pine Bluff Police Department officers will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread Deliverance Church, (870) 872-2196.

Rummage sale to raise scholarship funds

The Progressive Women's Association will host a fundraising rummage sale at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road at White Hall beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The event will include furniture, clothes, and nicknacks. All proceeds will benefit the Progressive Women's Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.