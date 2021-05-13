Marriage Licenses

Tammy Harris, 31, and Jerald Marshall, 34, both of Alexander.

Nelson Herrera Garcia, 26, and Jennifer Aguilar Hernandez, 22, both of Little Rock.

Tymara Carter, 31, and Robert Hill, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Ashley Emerson, 38, and Kenneth Reunard, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Marquitta Wilson, 36, and Leroy Spencer, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Andrew Farris, 27, of Little Rock, and Amber Melvin, 29, of Roland.

Thomas Norman, 28, and Samantha Summers, 25, both of Cabot.

Dakota Meuir, 22, of Morrilton, and Livia Edwards, 22, of Dover.

Kenneth Robinson, 28, of Maumelle, and Marissa Polk, 27, of North Little Rock.

William McLeod, 63, and Lana Campbell, 59, both of Maumelle.

Autumn Webster, 23, and Rashad Gray, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Jami Schmidt, 26, of Little Rock, and Shawn Howell, 25, of Fort Smith.

Divorces

FILED

21-1417 Oscar Xiloj-Castillo v. Erica Castillo.

21-1418 Toya Taylor v. Brian Taylor.

21-1419 Whitley Christopher v. Marion Stokes.

21-1420 Alexis Worsham v. Therman Worsham.

21-1422 Tiffany Norrell v. Michael Norrell.

21-1429 Barry Starks v. Crystal Starks.

21-1430 Brittany Lewis v. Derenzulum Lewis.

GRANTED

19-1145 Kayla Sanders v. Deantre Evers.

20-1081 Justin Civic v. Nicole Civic.

20-1196 Jessica Monterroza v. Jayvin Carter.

20-1378 Antonette Hill v. Oliver Hill.

20-3928 Kayla Ramsey v. William Ramsey.

21-91 Amuntric Berry v. Carla Otey-Berry.

21-359 Georgette Giles v. Donovan McCling.

21-604 Gladys Arzola Torres v. Heriberto Alvarez.

21-1011 Patricia Cleveland v. Michael Miller.

21-1035 Amber Bristow v. Jonathan Bristow.