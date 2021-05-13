Pickup driver strikes tree in road, is killed

A Pine Bluff man died after driving his vehicle into a fallen tree shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Princeton Pike, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Ricky Lowe, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher. The sheriff's office is investigating the single-vehicle fatality.

About 7:47 p.m. sheriff's deputies and personnel from the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department were called because a large tree was down on Princeton Pike near Boy's School Road.

A deputy arrived at 7:56 p.m. and saw the large fallen tree, which was blocking both lanes of Princeton Pike. A second deputy also was dispatched and was en route.

While a deputy was attempting to warn motorists of the hazard, Lowe, driving a pickup, was approaching from the other side and struck the tree, according to the news release.

The foliage from the tree was blocking the driver's view of the deputy's emergency lights. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

EASI Ambulance Service as well as the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department responded to render aid; however Lowe, died at the scene, according to the release.

"The preliminary investigation does not indicate any suspicion that alcohol or excessive speed were contributing factors," said Maj. Gary McClain. "It was observed that Mr. Lowe was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Due to recent and ongoing saturating rain and wind it is believed that the ground supporting the root system of the tree had become too soft to support its weight, causing it to fall.

"At the time of the crash it was dark and raining, unfortunately not allowing Mr. Lowe to see the fallen tree in time to avoid it," McClain said.