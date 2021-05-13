Popular YouTube personality faces charge of aggravated assault in Washington County

A man with a popular YouTube channel has been arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault in Washington County over a September incident, court records show.

Steven J. Williams, 46, known to more than 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 548,000 subscribers on Twitter as “Boogie2988,” was charged with aggravated assault, according to an arrest warrant issued May 7, and was later released on $5,000 bond, records show.

Authorities said that on Sept. 28, 2020 in Washington County, Williams discharged a firearm in a residential neighborhood.

Williams has entered a plea of innocent, according to court records.

In a tweet Tuesday, Williams wrote, “So news circulating around me: can’t really comment for obvious reason. Thank you and anyone for support in this situation tho. I am gonna do the right thing and do it by the book. Glad to cooperate with authorities. Heading home today to do so.”

On Wednesday, Williams wrote, “the overwhelming support from both my local community and the YouTube community has been incredible.”