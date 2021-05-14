I-30 lanes in Little Rock, North Little Rock to close next week for construction

Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures, beginning with a significant weekend closure next week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close all I-30 westbound lanes between the Interstate 40 interchange south to Broadway in North Little Rock beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, May 21, and continuing through Monday, May 24, at 5 a.m., according to a press release.

Local traffic to downtown North Little Rock will use I-40 to detour to exit 152, Pike Avenue, the release states.

Through traffic will use I-40 to detour to exit 159, Interstate 440, or exit 153, Interstate 430, officials said.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday through Wednesday, May 19, there will be daytime lane closures at the intersection of Northbound Frontage Road and Sixth Street, according to a news release from the Transportation Department.

Through Friday, May 21, there will be daytime right-lane and sidewalk closures at the intersections of Fourth Street and Rock Street and River Market Avenue, officials said. Those closures may effect some street parking.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday, May 20, there will be east and westbound overnight single-lane closures on I-40. The westbound lane will be closed between the North Hills Boulevard on-ramp and the I-30 westbound overpass, as will the eastbound lane between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound, the release states.

On the I-40 westbound ramp, there will be an overnight left-lane closure between the I-40/I-30 split to the I-30 westbound merge, the release states.

Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be overnight lane closures on I-30 eastbound between the South Terminal in Little Rock and Interstate 630, officials said. Monday night, double-right lane closures will require closing exit 139 to Roosevelt Road, and closing the Roosevelt Road on-ramp to eastbound I-30, authorities said.

Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be overnight lane closures between I-630 and the South Terminal on I-30 westbound, the release states. Wednesday night, there will be double right-lane closures, which the Transportation Department said will require closing exit 139A to Roosevelt Road.

CORRECTION: Crews will close all I-30 westbound lanes between the Interstate 40 interchange south to Broadway in North Little Rock from May 21 until early May 24. An earlier version of this story misstated which weekend would be affected.