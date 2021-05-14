Rep planning summer shows

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced Thursday it will return this summer to producing live theatrical performances with its 2021 "The Rep Outdoors" series.

In partnership with the city of Little Rock, the series will include two full-scale summer productions in July and August.

"Marie & Rosetta" by George Brant (in a version specially written for this production) will be July 13-Aug. 1 on the grounds of War Memorial Park and is a celebration of the life and music of Arkansas native Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Little Rock native Steve H. Broadnax III, whose previous Rep credits include the 2019 production of "Native Gardens," will direct.

"Primating," the world premiere of a romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes and set in an African safari camp, will be Aug. 10-29 at the Little Rock Zoo. It will be directed by Ari Edelson.

The Rep also will present a free concert performance of the long-running Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt off-Broadway musical "The Fantasticks" on Oct. 3 at Murray Park.

Curtain times and casting are still to be announced.

Series tickets, $80, for the two summer productions, go on sale June 1. Individual tickets, $45, go on sale July 1. The Rep is offering a pre-sale period starting May 24 for patrons who donated the value of their tickets to canceled 2020 productions.

The theater will closely follow the latest recommended public health protocols and plans to limit capacities to accommodate social distancing.

More information is available by calling (501) 378-0405 or visiting TheRep.org.