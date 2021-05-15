Power outage hits North Little Rock businesses, residences

An equipment failure Saturday knocked out power to numerous residences and businesses in North Little Rock.

The transmission provider for the North Little Rock Electric Department had an “equipment failure causing the widespread outage in North Little Rock,” the utility said in a statement on Twitter.

The utility said Saturday that the equipment was being repaired. There was no estimate late Saturday afternoon on when power would be restored.

As of late Saturday night, North Little Rock Electric's outage map showed dozens of outages clustered along John F. Kennedy Boulevard north of McCain Boulevard.

