Power outage hits North Little Rock businesses, residences

by Neal Earley | May 15, 2021 at 11:47 p.m.
Anthony Brown, an employee of the North Little Rock Electric Department, is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR.)

An equipment failure Saturday knocked out power to numerous residences and businesses in North Little Rock.

The transmission provider for the North Little Rock Electric Department had an “equipment failure causing the widespread outage in North Little Rock,” the utility said in a statement on Twitter.

The utility said Saturday that the equipment was being repaired. There was no estimate late Saturday afternoon on when power would be restored.

As of late Saturday night, North Little Rock Electric's outage map showed dozens of outages clustered along John F. Kennedy Boulevard north of McCain Boulevard.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 5:39 p.m.

