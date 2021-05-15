SEARK honors graduates virtually

For the second time -- "and hopefully the last time in the college's history," school President Steven Bloomberg said -- Southeast Arkansas College celebrated commencement virtually.

The college on Friday evening debuted a nearly hourlong video of its spring graduation on its website. Some of the 268 graduates joined Bloomberg's leadership staff for the April 30 recording of the ceremony, which was held at the school's Lyceum without family and friends to root them on.

Scholastic awards company Jostens produced the video.

"As far as virtual goes, it was good, though it's honestly not the same as being in a building," Bloomberg said.

This was the second straight semester SEARK conducted a virtual ceremony due to covid-19. Graduates from May and December of 2020 were honored at the end of the fall semester.

"We had to make a decision because of the number of colleges and universities that were still planning virtual ceremonies," Bloomberg said. "We had to make a decision by the end of March for the production company. It was tough, because we had to make a decision before the mask mandates in Arkansas were lifted."

Bloomberg led a moment of silence for those either dealing with the effects of covid-19 or who have lost a loved one to the disease. He also asked the graduates in the Lyceum to wave virtually to those who supported them along their academic journey.

In addition to the college graduates, 14 students received their Arkansas high school diplomas from SEARK. Each participant was honored individually with a clip of their name and award, with many writing their own thank-you or motivational messages and including their portraits or personal video snippets.

Last May, Bloomberg and then-student affairs Vice President Scott Kuttenkuler visited some of the graduates' residences to present them their diplomas while mailing off others. But Bloomberg said during this year's ceremony that SEARK is looking forward to a more traditional ceremony for December.

"For the students who have come the last couple of years, this is the very definition of two things, perseverance and grit," Bloomberg said. "Grit being that character that drives you through different things, but grit keeps you driving. For this class, this situation is unprecedented."

Robert Prather, an air conditioning and refrigeration technology major, was awarded the highest honors out of the spring graduating class.

Special honors went to: Austin Lee Gates and Garrett Blake Green (technical certificates); Kateland Nicole Terry, Lacey Noelle Hopkins, Lonnie Ray Hawkins, Stacey Morgan, Tanesha Denese Broom and Tristan Paul Cherry (associates of applied science); Madison DeLanee Williams, Michelle Marie Noble and Sadagicous U. Owens (associates of general studies); Michael Allen Kalkbrenner (technical certificate); and Susan Grace Bishop (associate of arts).

Honor graduates, listed by degree, include:

Technical certificate: Hunter David Boykin, Jarneshia Densha Gaines, Romanda Chantel Weston;

Associate of applied science: Virmesa Rashea Jackson, Alexis Latriece Shorter, Anthony M. Gooseberry, Brian K. Dailey, Bryant Keith Scott, Damonte A. Urquhart, Destiny Louise Harper, Kendell Jade Linkey, Kenyunna Riconda Isby, Ke'onna DeLeigh Reynolds, Tara Shanae Bankston, Teclair A. Nouko, Trinity Ann Maurice Battles, Vernette Carietta Garrett, Yolanda A. Sargent;

Associate of general studies: Amanda J.R. Wells, Emmalee Ann Satterlee, Romanda Monique Kelley, Ryan M. Moheb, Shelby Lynn Davison, William A. Yates;

Associate of arts: Joycette Lanee Laws, Kimberly Roxanne Prince, Marqui Deshaun Green, Noorjahan Aktar Shali, William Luke Hankins;

Certificate of general studies: Ladajah Chanell Scott.