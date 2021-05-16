Woman killed in Fort Smith apartment shooting

FORT SMITH -- An 87-year-old woman was killed Saturday in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Lois Hicks, 87, was shot multiple times inside her apartment by Zachary Arnold, 26, according to a Police Department news release.

Arnold continued shooting at neighboring apartments at the 3500 block of South 74th Street with a semi-automatic rifle until an apartment resident shot and killed Arnold with a hunting rifle.

Officers responded at 7:23 a.m. to a call of gunshots, according to an earlier news release.

The officers found Hicks' body in her apartment and Arnold's body on a patch of grass behind one of the buildings.

"The FSPD continues to thoroughly investigate the incident and will submit a completed case file to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review," the release states. "Our hearts and prayers are with everyone affected by today's events."