Ashley McBryde includes Little Rock's Robinson Center on U.S. tour

Tickets for Aug. 7 concert go on sale Friday by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:51 a.m.
Country singer Ashley McBryde makes an Arkansas homecoming Aug. 7 when her 36-city U.S. tour includes a stop at Little Rock's Robinson Center Music Hall. (AP file photo/Mark Humphrey)

Country singer and Mammoth Spring native Ashley McBryde’s 36-city U.S. tour includes an 8 p.m. Aug. 7 concert at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Tickets — $38 and $28 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com. Morgan Wade will be the “supporting” act.

McBryde's “This Town Talks Tour” kicks off June 12 in Roanoke, Va., and wraps up Jan.15, 2022, in Cleveland before shifting to the United Kingdom and Ireland in April 2022, ending May 10, 2022, in Bristol, England.

McBryde released her latest album, "Never Will," April 3, 2020, on Warner Music Nashville.

“AAAAAND we’re back,” McBryde exclaims in a release announcing the tour. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice.”

Just prior to her Little Rock show, McBryde will perform Aug. 5 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., and Aug. 6 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

