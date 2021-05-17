Ashley McBryde includes Little Rock's Robinson Center on U.S. tour

Country singer and Mammoth Spring native Ashley McBryde’s 36-city U.S. tour includes an 8 p.m. Aug. 7 concert at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Tickets — $38 and $28 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com. Morgan Wade will be the “supporting” act.

McBryde's “This Town Talks Tour” kicks off June 12 in Roanoke, Va., and wraps up Jan.15, 2022, in Cleveland before shifting to the United Kingdom and Ireland in April 2022, ending May 10, 2022, in Bristol, England.

McBryde released her latest album, "Never Will," April 3, 2020, on Warner Music Nashville.

“AAAAAND we’re back,” McBryde exclaims in a release announcing the tour. “I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice.”

Just prior to her Little Rock show, McBryde will perform Aug. 5 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., and Aug. 6 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.