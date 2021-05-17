Prairie Grove officer undergoes partial leg amputation

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Prairie Grove police officer who was shot three times while responding to a domestic disturbance May 4 had part of his left leg amputated, according to a news release Thursday from police Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The release said Tyler Franks suffered "unrepairable damage" to his vascular system, making the surgery necessary.

Franks, 29, was shot three times in the upper portion of both legs and has been in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center since the incident. Franks was moved to a rehabilitation facility Wednesday night where he'll continue his recovery from the gunshot wounds.

Franks' father, Tim Franks, said Wednesday that his son's left leg had so much damage doctors were unable to maintain the blood flow.

"They tried everything at the hospital," said Tim Franks, who lives in Grove, Okla. "It just wasn't healing at all."

Tim Franks said the decision was made May 6 to partially amputate the leg just above the knee, and Tyler had surgery the next day.

He said the family decided to go ahead and release the information about the amputation so people could begin to heal.

Tim Franks said his son would be at the rehabilitation facility for about two weeks to learn how to walk and then would have outpatient services. Franks will end up with a prosthetic leg, and Tim Franks said his son is expected to have a "full, full recovery."

Franks is in great spirits and is ready to do whatever he has to do to recover, his father said.

"I could not be more proud of him," Tim Franks said. "He is so courageous. The bravery he's shown after this has been outstanding."

Tim said he's very happy with where his son is right now as far as his injuries and surgeries "considering what could have happened."

"Tyler survived his injuries, and he is a fighter and he's moving forward," he said.

Tim Franks expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in caring for his son, from the hospital cafeteria workers to nurses, doctors, law enforcement, first responders and the community of Prairie Grove.

"This was a team effort to get us where we're at," he said. "I want them to know how appreciative we are. They're making this roller-coaster ride so much easier. Everyone has been amazing. We are so thankful."

Franks was in law enforcement for about 20 years, mostly with Washington County sheriff's office and as Lincoln police chief for several years.

Both of his sons were all about law enforcement and grew up around it, Tim Franks said.

"Tyler was very good at what he did. He knew how to be a law enforcement officer before he became one," he said.

Franks' brother, Levi Franks, works for Benton County sheriff's office. He also has one other brother and four sisters.

Tim Franks said his son's injuries aren't work-altering injuries where he would have to retire from law enforcement. He said any decision to return to that career would be Tyler's choice.

Franks was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance call on West Thurman Street in Prairie Grove.

Since then, O'Brien said, a Prairie Grove police officer has been on duty with Franks around the clock to show the department's support and to let him know the officers plan to be with him throughout the process.

Along with being a police officer, Franks also is a volunteer for Morrow Fire Department.