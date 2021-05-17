State reports 67 new covid cases; hospitalizations rise by 15

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 jumped to its highest level in almost two weeks on Monday, while the state's count of cases rose by 67.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 5,796.

Health Department figures also indicated a continued slowdown in the pace of vaccinations, with the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period dropping below 9,000 for the first time since the week ending Feb. 23.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 137, to 1,921.

"Active cases in the state have dropped below 2,000 for the first time in two weeks, and our number of new cases is the lowest since May 3rd," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"We continue to distribute doses of the vaccine as quickly as we can, but we need your help to get us closer to the finish line."

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 rose by 15, to 186.

It was the second daily increase in a row in the number of people hospitalized with the virus, bringing the number to its highest level since May 4, when it rose to 192.

The increase in cases was slightly smaller than the one a week earlier.

As a result, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell from about 182 as of Sunday to 180.

That was down from an average increase of 203 cases a day during the week that ended May 10.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to 31.

The number of vaccine doses that had been administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 3,084, to 1,875,646, according to the Health Department.

The increase was smaller by more than 1,400 than the one a week earlier.

As a result, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell for the third day in a row, going from more than 9,000 as of Sunday to about 8,800.