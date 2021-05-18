$20M plant expansion begins in Little Rock

Work has started on a $20 million expansion of a plastics manufacturing facility at the Port of Little Rock that was announced last October.

City permits have been pulled for $13.6 million worth of work to build a 36,000-square-foot building and tower that will house the new equipment for Delta Plastics, a subsidiary of Revolution Plastics of Stuttgart. Once complete, the expansion will result in an additional 60 jobs.

The expansion will add two new blown film lines and produce 40 million pounds of film products per year. This added capacity is specifically designed to manufacture film that incorporates high levels of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Revolution Plastics began more than 30 years ago in Stuttgart by providing plastic irrigation tubing to farmers in the Delta, focusing primarily on Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company's product line has expanded to include trash bags and carry-out bags for restaurants.

It collects those products after use, cleans them and breaks them down into resin pellets that can be used to manufacture the products all over again.

Nabholz Construction is the contractor.