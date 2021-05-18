Sections
Man, 80, killed after vehicle overturns, troopers say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:55 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

An 80-year-old Melbourne man was killed in an Izard County crash Sunday night, after his vehicle overturned, troopers said.

Nathaniel Geiger was driving a 2004 Chevy Blazer east on Arkansas 56 around 10:11 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle left the road and overturned, killing the driver as a result, the report states.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 223 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Transportation.

