Power restored in Little Rock after outage affects residents, traffic lights near Capitol

10:14 a.m.

Power has been restored to residents near the Capitol building in Little Rock who lost electricity Tuesday morning, Entergy said.

Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle confirmed the restoration in a text message just before 10 a.m.

The outage, which stretched from Markham and State streets to 6th Street just west of the Capitol, began at about 5:45 a.m. and left about 280 people without electricity, according to an Entergy map.

9:20 a.m.

A power outage reported Tuesday morning near the Capitol in Little Rock has expanded west, and roughly 250 people remained without electricity at about 9:15 a.m., according to Entergy.

The outage stretches from roughly Markham and State streets to 7th Street, just east of Woodward Street, an Entergy map indicates.

Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said the outage is largely concentrated around the Capitol Hill Apartments. The utility estimates those near the apartments will remain without power until about noon.

Residents in the surrounding area, though, are expected to see power restored by about 9:40 a.m., Hinkle said.

8:06 a.m.

Roughly 280 people are without power Tuesday morning near the Capitol in Little Rock, an outage map indicates.

The outage, which stretches from Markham and State streets to 6th Street just west of the Capitol, began at about 5:45 a.m., according to the Entergy map.

Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said the utility expected power to be restored by about 8:15 a.m., though the outage map indicated power remained out at that time.

The outage is affecting several traffic lights in the area, Hinkle said.

Check back for further information.