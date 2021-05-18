Marijuana offenses low priority, Little Rock board votes

The Little Rock Board of Directors in a 7-3 vote on Tuesday evening approved an ordinance to designate misdemeanor marijuana offenses as the lowest priority for the city’s local law enforcement authorities.

The ordinance was sponsored by City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2. It was his third try at securing approval for a version of the ordinance after attempts in 2018 and 2019 failed to get support from a majority of board members.

Although medical marijuana was authorized by Arkansas voters in 2016, recreational use remains illegal.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.