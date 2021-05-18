Police investigate gunfire near UALR baseball field

Detectives are investigating gunfire that occurred near Gary Hogan Field Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

The field is where the University of Arkansas Little Rock Trojans play baseball.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of South Harrison Street Tuesday afternoon, police said in a tweet.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the field, which is located several blocks away from the UALR campus, spokesman Jeff Harmon said.

There are no injuries to report at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.