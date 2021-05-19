Barbecue icon rising from fire

A stalwart barbecue restaurant is set to reopen Thursday, almost three months after it was damaged by a fire.

James Harold Jones, 76, the owner and pitmaster of Jones' Bar-B-Que Diner in Marianna, said he'll be cooking on a new portable barbecue grill until he gets a metal building finished around his barbecue pit behind the diner.

A fire on Feb. 28 destroyed his wooden barbecue pit structure and damaged the diner building, which was constructed in 1964.

Jones said he was cooking pork in the pit behind the restaurant when fat dripped onto the coals and caused a flame that shot up and caught the roof on fire. Jones had gone inside the diner. By the time he noticed the fire, it was out of control.

"The fire was getting up on that roof over the kitchen," said Steve Higginbothom, a former state senator from Marianna, who rushed over that Sunday when he heard about the fire.

He said the city's volunteer fire department saved the diner.

"I figure if they had been 10 or 15 minutes later, it would have been gone," said Higginbothom.

Jones' Bar-B-Q is "one of the oldest African-American-owned restaurants in America," according to the James Beard Foundation, which honored the diner with a America's Classics award in 2012.

"In the Delta town of Marianna, not far from the Mississippi River, Jones' Bar-B-Q Diner is a beacon of community pride and continuity," the foundation said in a news release at the time.

The barbecue business has been in the Jones family since the 1910s. Jones said he was 14 years old when he started working there.

Jones said the fire was "a blessing in disguise." Through the generosity of many people, he will have a new, metal pit building and a refurbished diner.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers brought in more than $87,000, and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice sent him a $25,000 emergency grant.

"I was surprised to see how fast they put that money together and sent it to me," said Jones. "Even from Australia. They were in on it, too."

"It never could have happened if there hadn't been so many generous people making it possible," said Higginbothom, who helped Jones with the rebuilding effort. "It's a true landmark and an asset to our community."

Rodney Slater, the former U.S. transportation secretary, who is from Marianna, said he was elated to hear that Jones was about to reopen the diner.

"We view it as a crown jewel, not only for Marianna but for the state and the nation," said Slater.

Since winning the James Beard Award, Jones' Bar-B-Que has diverting more and more adventurous travelers from Interstate 40 in Forrest City and getting them to drive the 20 miles south down Arkansas 1 to the Lee County seat of Marianna.

Slater said he's met people from all over the country as Jones' Bar-B-Que -- people who'd heard about it or read about it and had to have a pulled pork sandwich from the famous diner.

Slater said Dennis Winston, the former professional football player from Marianna, called him after seeing video that appeared to show the building completely engulfed in fire. But all that smoke was pouring off the pit structure behind the diner.

Slater, who is now a lawyer in Washington, D.C., said he drove by Jones' Bar-B-Que in Marianna not long after hearing about the fire.

"I felt much better because you could see a lot of the structure was still there," he said. "I was worried that they had lost everything."

Regarding Jones' rebuilding effort and his new portable pit, Slater said, "That's how you say no to fate and plow through it."

When asked if the fire made him think it might be time to retire, Jones said the thought never crossed his mind.

"I'm going to stay here until I get old as black pepper," he said.

Jones said he's waiting on one last metal section to finish the new pit building. This structure won't be flammable like the old one was.

Jones said the diner was "totally redone inside and out" but it still looks like Jones' Bar-B-Que.

According to Jones' Bar-B-Q's Facebook page: "Hours are 7 a.m. until the food runs out. There is NO MENU. All Jones BBQ Diner serves is a pork BBQ sandwich on Wonder Bread."

The sandwiches still will cost $3.50. Soft drinks are $1.

Jones said he's not trying to get rich.

"I just like to go with what I've got," he said.

Jones said rumors that he often runs out of pork before noon are somewhat exaggerated. It's only happened a couple of times, he said.