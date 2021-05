CENTERTON -- Residents wanting to receive the first or second dose of the covid-19 vaccine Wednesday should visit Collier Drug at 991 W. Centerton Blvd. rather than the Benton County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.

The Pfizer shot will be given between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Appointments to get the shot can be made by emailing vaccine@collierdrug.com or booking an appointment online at collierdrugstores.simplybook.me/v2/ .