ASU baseball capsule

ASU vs. La.-Monroe
WHEN 6 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 17-27, 9-12 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Monroe 24-23, 9-12
SERIES ASU leads 39-33.
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTERS
Today
ASU RHP, So., Brandon Hudson (4-2, 4.78)
LOUISIANA-MONROE LHP, Fr., Cam Barlow (7-4, 4.03)
Friday
ASU RHP, Jr., Will Nash (3-5, 3.98)
LOUISIANA-MONROE RHP, So., Steve Owings (2-5, 4.65)
Saturday
ASU TBA
LOUISIANA-MONROE LHP, Jr., Tyler Lien (3-2, 4.33)
SHORT HOPS ASU lost two of three games at Troy last weekend and is sixth in the Sun Belt West, level with Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State with a conference record of 9-12. The Red Wolves could enter the Sun Belt Conference Tournament (May 25-30) anywhere from the No. 2-6 seed. ... Louisiana-Monroe took two games from No. 6 TCU last weekend and has won four of its past five games. ... ASU catcher Liam Hicks enters third in the Sun Belt in hitting with a batting average of .368. ... The Warhawks' team batting average of .273 is third in the conference. ... ASU's Tyler Duncan leads the Sun Belt with 52 RBI, and his 10 home runs rank fourth in the league. ... Louisiana-Monroe outfielder Mason Holt is tied atop the conference with four triples.