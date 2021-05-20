ASU baseball capsule

ASU vs. La.-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 17-27, 9-12 Sun Belt; Louisiana-Monroe 24-23, 9-12

SERIES ASU leads 39-33.

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTERS

Today

ASU RHP, So., Brandon Hudson (4-2, 4.78)

LOUISIANA-MONROE LHP, Fr., Cam Barlow (7-4, 4.03)

Friday

ASU RHP, Jr., Will Nash (3-5, 3.98)

LOUISIANA-MONROE RHP, So., Steve Owings (2-5, 4.65)

Saturday

ASU TBA

LOUISIANA-MONROE LHP, Jr., Tyler Lien (3-2, 4.33)

SHORT HOPS ASU lost two of three games at Troy last weekend and is sixth in the Sun Belt West, level with Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State with a conference record of 9-12. The Red Wolves could enter the Sun Belt Conference Tournament (May 25-30) anywhere from the No. 2-6 seed. ... Louisiana-Monroe took two games from No. 6 TCU last weekend and has won four of its past five games. ... ASU catcher Liam Hicks enters third in the Sun Belt in hitting with a batting average of .368. ... The Warhawks' team batting average of .273 is third in the conference. ... ASU's Tyler Duncan leads the Sun Belt with 52 RBI, and his 10 home runs rank fourth in the league. ... Louisiana-Monroe outfielder Mason Holt is tied atop the conference with four triples.