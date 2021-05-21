2 firetrucks crash; 6 firefighters hurt

Two fire engines collided near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus Thursday afternoon, injuring six firefighters, according to fire officials.

Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Doug Coffman said the accident took place at South University Avenue and West 28th Street at 4:29 p.m.

According to Coffman, the six firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Coffman said the engines were responding to the same call on Broadmoor Drive that came in at 4:24 p.m., but he did not give any other information about the call.

The engines met at the intersection, according to Coffman, but the details of the collision are still under investigation.

"They're still doing the investigation on it, but they both came to that intersection at the same time," Coffman said. "Now, I don't know if somebody went through a light. I don't know any of that information."

When asked about which stations the two engines were from, Coffman said he has "not been cleared to give out that information just yet," but both will be out of commission and replaced with backup engines.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/521lrfd/]

"We do have reserve firetrucks, and those will be placed in service in the place of those," Coffman said. "Both of them are pretty bad."

The two closest fire stations to the intersection are Station 11 and Station 3, both within 2 miles of the crash site. One of the damaged engines was marked as Engine No. 3.

During the incident, one of the engines crashed into a wall maintained by the city on the northwest corner of the intersection, appearing to tear up some of Scott Sparks' yard on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Sparks said he heard the crash before he saw the aftermath, and many others in the area said they also heard the loud crash.

"It was pretty loud," Sparks said.

According to Sparks, the rock wall has been struck before but not damaged to the degree the firetrucks caused.

"That's the first time anybody's come that far in," Sparks said.

When Sparks went outside his home, many of the trucks' occupants had exited on their own, but one firefighter was trapped inside.

"There was a poor guy, one that was trapped in there for a minute, and I was worried," Sparks said. "But they got him out."