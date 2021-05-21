Lucas gets call to lead Bruins

When Pulaski Academy announced that its coach, Kevin Kelley, was departing for the college ranks, it was fair to ask how the Bruins would replace their iconic leader.

Not only was it going to be all but impossible to find a successor who could match Kelley's on-field accomplishments -- nine state titles, including six in the last seven years -- but also someone with his cachet.

Former University of Arkansas standout Anthony Lucas may have trouble reaching the same level of national recognition as Kelley, but the former Razorbacks receiver will have the opportunity to build on the juggernaut of a program his predecessor established after Pulaski Academy promoted him to head coach Thursday afternoon.

"I don't even want to think about it being huge shoes to fill because we know that," Lucas told the Democrat-Gazette. "We all know what Coach Kelley left here. ... I'm just so excited for these kids, for these coaches, for our community, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Lucas, who has been with the Bruins since 2012 and served as receivers coach under Kelley, will have the benefit of several familiar faces remaining in the PA program. Thomas Thrash will take over as offensive coordinator -- a role previously filled simultaneously by Kelley -- and Madison Taylor will now be the Bruins' sole defensive coordinator after being co-defensive coordinator in past seasons.

Jason Wyatt, Pulaski Academy's other co-defensive coordinator, will assume the role of Bruins Athletic Director -- another position that Kelley held -- and Wyatt will also remain an assistant coach focusing on the defensive backfield.

The shuffling of roles was something the foursome discussed as a group and then presented to incoming Pulaski Academy President Brock Dunn, who is set to take over for Matt Walsh on July 1.

"They said they felt like this would be best off with me being the head coach, and I was like, 'Are you sure about this?'" Lucas said. "I understand the culture here at Pulaski Academy and the expectations because of the legacy that Coach Kelley has left -- it's unbelievable. But when we talked and came up with this plan, the guys told me they were going be behind me no matter what."

One of the things Kelley expressed upon his departure was a desire for the program to retain many of the strategies he implemented and established during his nearly 20-year tenure. They included almost never punting, nearly always onside kicking and utilizing an offense that features mostly downfield passing.

But also hoped the program would retain its culture, and Lucas' ability to build that atmosphere as a coach is why Kelley hired the Arkansas icon nearly a decade ago.

"[Anthony] has a passion for people," Kelley said in a text. "I knew he would be someone that kids would play hard for and be an encouraging force at all times. I knew his knowledge of football would be an asset as well, but being a great man is the most important because of all the life lessons we want our kids to learn."

Lucas expects to sit down with Kelley in the coming weeks, and having the support of his former boss makes him that much more comfortable in a role the incoming head coach didn't expect to have handed his way. So far, what has made the Bruins an Arkansas high school football fixture isn't going away anytime soon.

"There was never any talk of, 'We need to adjust this or not be aggressive like we've been,'" Lucas said. "We're not going to reinvent this wheel. We're just going to keep building, and like always when we start the offseason, our goal is to win a state championship."