Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• Drew Bailey, 35, of 116 W. Vine St. in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Bailey was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Tyler Brady, 34, of 3300 Monte Ne Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Brady was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Franklin Walker, 20, of 44 Complex Lane in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Walker was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Greenland

• Milas Hudspeth, 20, of 362 Napier Ave. in Greenland was arrested Wednesday in connection with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hudspeth was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Peyton McDaniel, 24, of 35 Allonby Circle in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery. McDaniel was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jeremy Bara, 45, of 23505 War Eagle Black Top Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Bara was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.