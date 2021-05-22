No headline

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced the following appointments:
• Dr. Beth Anne Rankin, Magnolia, to the Board of Education. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Brett Williamson.
• Brett Morgan, Little Rock, to the Parole Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Abraham Carpenter.
• Bill Clary, Conway, to the board of trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Tom Kennedy.
• Amy Denton, Roland, to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Elizabeth Farris.
• JoAnne Bush, Lake Village, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ann Cash.
• Eddie Glover, Conway, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Fred Fowlkes.
• Suzett Sparks, Rogers, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2023. Replaces Doyle Yates.
• Mary Zunick, Hot Springs, to the board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Steve Faris.
• Mary Chambers, North Little Rock, to the board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2022. Replaces Anne Xu.
• Tommy Wren, Violet Hill, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ed Mabry.
• George Dunklin, Humphrey, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Bobby Johnson.
• Nathan Evers, El Dorado, to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Lawrence Bearden.
• Laura Winning, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Gary Golden.
• Bobby Glover, Carlisle, to the Board of Corrections. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2027.
• Kevin Case, Little Rock, to the Medical Marijuana Commission. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2024. Replaces Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman.
• Deborah Knox, Mountain Home, to the Library Board. Reappointment expires Oct. 18, 2027.
• Steven Smith, Springdale, to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2027.
• Ted Thomas, Conway, to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2027.
• Marcus Lamberth, Batesville, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2026.
• Jeremy Baltz, Pocahontas, to the board of trustees of Black River Technical College. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Replaces Ruth Ellis.
• Bennie Cooper, Melbourne, to the board of trustees of Ozarka College. Reappointment expires July 1, 2027.
• Dr. Kelly Johnson, Springdale, to the board of directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Thomas Free.
• Darrell Hess, Wynne, to the Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2022. Replaces John Fricke.
• David Hendrix Jr., Benton, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Kevin Case.
• Kerry Lott, Dardanelle, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Jay Hickey.
• Sam Jackson, Blytheville, to the Division of Aeronautics. Reappointment expires Nov. 9, 2025.
• Ray Nabholz, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2025.
• Don Weaver, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Steve Cranford.
• Dr. Eric Rosenbaum, Little Rock, to the Crime Laboratory Board. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2028.
• Daryl Bassett, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees' Retirement System. Reappointment expires March 9, 2026.
• Derek Scott, Bentonville, to the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. Reappointment expires Sept. 1, 2024.
• Julius Odom, Bald Knob, to the Board of Barber Examiners. Reappointment expires June 30, 2026.
• Dr. Michael Courtney, Hot Springs, to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Reappointment expires June 9, 2025.
• Dr. Bob Carlisle, Benton, to the Board of Dental Examiners. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Dr. Fred Church.
• Sterling Penix, Little Rock, to the Board of Private Career Education. Appointment expires April 15, 2027. Replaces Joshua Blevins.
• Jasmine Wilson, Morrilton, to the Board of Private Career Education. Appointment expires April 15, 2026. Replaces Danny Knight.
CAPITOL ZONING DISTRICT COMMISSION
• Sarah Bennings, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Jeff Jenkins.
• Mike Orndorff, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Cassandra Toro.
• James Smith, North Little Rock. Reappointment expires May 1, 2023.
• Beverly Jones, Little Rock. Reappointment expires May 1, 2023.
BOARD OF DISPENSING OPTICIANS
Reappointments expire June 30, 2023.
• Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison.
• Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville.
• Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena.
HIGHER EDUCATION COORDINATING BOARD
• Graycen Bigger, Pocahontas. Appointment expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Bill Clary.
• Dr. Jerry Cash, Harrison. Appointment expires May 1, 2026. Replaces Chris Gilliam.
• Dr. Kyle Miller, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Sherrel Johnson.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTH ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.
• Steve Cousins, El Dorado. Reappointment.
• Courtney Crotty, El Dorado. Replaces Tasha Sinclair.
• Scott Street, El Dorado. Replaces Dr. Kermit Parks.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF ARKANSAS NORTHEASTERN COLLEGE
Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.
• Dr. Anes Abraham, Blytheville. Reappointment.
• Gordon Miller, Leachville. Replaces Sandra Kennett.
• Randy Scott, Blytheville. Reappointment.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.
• Alan Curtis, Forrest City. Reappointment.
• Beverly Devazier, Forrest City. Replaces Carrell Billingsley.
• Al Miller, Forrest City. Reappointment.
BOARD OF LICENSURE FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND PROFESSIONAL SURVEYORS
• Dr. David Beasley, Jonesboro, Reappointment expires July 1, 2024.
• Lorie Tudor, Little Rock. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Replaces Scott Bennett.
• Dr. Rodney Williams, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires July 1, 2024.
CAREER EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD
• Troy Keeping, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2021.
• Hugh McDonald, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2022.
• Dr. Keith Vire, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires June 30, 2022.
• Kenneth Calhoun, Carlisle. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces D. Burton Weis.
• Scott Copas, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.
• Stephen Percival, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.
• Jeff Standridge, Conway. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.
QUORUM COURT APPOINTMENTS
All appointments expire Dec. 31, 2022.
• Evelyn Keels, De Queen, Sevier County justice of the peace for District 2. Replaces Charles Keels.
• Andy Johnson, Carthage, Dallas County justice of the peace for District 6. Replaces Walter Hawkins.
• Jeff Mays, Marshall, Searcy County justice of the peace for District 6. Replaces Steve McCallister.
• Duane Coatney, Eureka Springs, Carroll County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Marty Johnson.
• Larry Garrett, Magazine, Logan County justice of the peace for District 8. Replaces Denny Stone.
• Bill Ussery, Springdale, Washington County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Judith Yanez.
• Richard Taylor, Bella Vista, Benton County justice of the peace for District 10. Replaces Renona Crowden.
• Jenny Whitehead, Magnolia, Columbia County justice of the peace for District 11. Replaces Jason Ray.
• Brian Fletcher, Paris, Logan County justice of the peace for District 5. Replaces John O'Brien.
• Bryan Smith, Newport, Jackson County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Jennifer Ballard.