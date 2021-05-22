No headline

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced the following appointments:

• Dr. Beth Anne Rankin, Magnolia, to the Board of Education. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Brett Williamson.

• Brett Morgan, Little Rock, to the Parole Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Abraham Carpenter.

• Bill Clary, Conway, to the board of trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Tom Kennedy.

• Amy Denton, Roland, to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Elizabeth Farris.

• JoAnne Bush, Lake Village, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ann Cash.

• Eddie Glover, Conway, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Fred Fowlkes.

• Suzett Sparks, Rogers, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2023. Replaces Doyle Yates.

• Mary Zunick, Hot Springs, to the board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Steve Faris.

• Mary Chambers, North Little Rock, to the board of visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2022. Replaces Anne Xu.

• Tommy Wren, Violet Hill, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ed Mabry.

• George Dunklin, Humphrey, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Bobby Johnson.

• Nathan Evers, El Dorado, to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Lawrence Bearden.

• Laura Winning, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Gary Golden.

• Bobby Glover, Carlisle, to the Board of Corrections. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2027.

• Kevin Case, Little Rock, to the Medical Marijuana Commission. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2024. Replaces Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman.

• Deborah Knox, Mountain Home, to the Library Board. Reappointment expires Oct. 18, 2027.

• Steven Smith, Springdale, to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2027.

• Ted Thomas, Conway, to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2027.

• Marcus Lamberth, Batesville, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2026.

• Jeremy Baltz, Pocahontas, to the board of trustees of Black River Technical College. Appointment expires June 30, 2027. Replaces Ruth Ellis.

• Bennie Cooper, Melbourne, to the board of trustees of Ozarka College. Reappointment expires July 1, 2027.

• Dr. Kelly Johnson, Springdale, to the board of directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Thomas Free.

• Darrell Hess, Wynne, to the Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2022. Replaces John Fricke.

• David Hendrix Jr., Benton, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Kevin Case.

• Kerry Lott, Dardanelle, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Jay Hickey.

• Sam Jackson, Blytheville, to the Division of Aeronautics. Reappointment expires Nov. 9, 2025.

• Ray Nabholz, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2025.

• Don Weaver, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Steve Cranford.

• Dr. Eric Rosenbaum, Little Rock, to the Crime Laboratory Board. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2028.

• Daryl Bassett, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees' Retirement System. Reappointment expires March 9, 2026.

• Derek Scott, Bentonville, to the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. Reappointment expires Sept. 1, 2024.

• Julius Odom, Bald Knob, to the Board of Barber Examiners. Reappointment expires June 30, 2026.

• Dr. Michael Courtney, Hot Springs, to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Reappointment expires June 9, 2025.

• Dr. Bob Carlisle, Benton, to the Board of Dental Examiners. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2025. Replaces Dr. Fred Church.

• Sterling Penix, Little Rock, to the Board of Private Career Education. Appointment expires April 15, 2027. Replaces Joshua Blevins.

• Jasmine Wilson, Morrilton, to the Board of Private Career Education. Appointment expires April 15, 2026. Replaces Danny Knight.

CAPITOL ZONING DISTRICT COMMISSION

• Sarah Bennings, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Jeff Jenkins.

• Mike Orndorff, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Cassandra Toro.

• James Smith, North Little Rock. Reappointment expires May 1, 2023.

• Beverly Jones, Little Rock. Reappointment expires May 1, 2023.

BOARD OF DISPENSING OPTICIANS

Reappointments expire June 30, 2023.

• Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison.

• Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville.

• Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena.

HIGHER EDUCATION COORDINATING BOARD

• Graycen Bigger, Pocahontas. Appointment expires May 1, 2025. Replaces Bill Clary.

• Dr. Jerry Cash, Harrison. Appointment expires May 1, 2026. Replaces Chris Gilliam.

• Dr. Kyle Miller, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Sherrel Johnson.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTH ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.

• Steve Cousins, El Dorado. Reappointment.

• Courtney Crotty, El Dorado. Replaces Tasha Sinclair.

• Scott Street, El Dorado. Replaces Dr. Kermit Parks.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF ARKANSAS NORTHEASTERN COLLEGE

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.

• Dr. Anes Abraham, Blytheville. Reappointment.

• Gordon Miller, Leachville. Replaces Sandra Kennett.

• Randy Scott, Blytheville. Reappointment.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2026.

• Alan Curtis, Forrest City. Reappointment.

• Beverly Devazier, Forrest City. Replaces Carrell Billingsley.

• Al Miller, Forrest City. Reappointment.

BOARD OF LICENSURE FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND PROFESSIONAL SURVEYORS

• Dr. David Beasley, Jonesboro, Reappointment expires July 1, 2024.

• Lorie Tudor, Little Rock. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Replaces Scott Bennett.

• Dr. Rodney Williams, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires July 1, 2024.

CAREER EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

• Troy Keeping, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2021.

• Hugh McDonald, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2022.

• Dr. Keith Vire, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires June 30, 2022.

• Kenneth Calhoun, Carlisle. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces D. Burton Weis.

• Scott Copas, Little Rock. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

• Stephen Percival, Fayetteville. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

• Jeff Standridge, Conway. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

QUORUM COURT APPOINTMENTS

All appointments expire Dec. 31, 2022.

• Evelyn Keels, De Queen, Sevier County justice of the peace for District 2. Replaces Charles Keels.

• Andy Johnson, Carthage, Dallas County justice of the peace for District 6. Replaces Walter Hawkins.

• Jeff Mays, Marshall, Searcy County justice of the peace for District 6. Replaces Steve McCallister.

• Duane Coatney, Eureka Springs, Carroll County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Marty Johnson.

• Larry Garrett, Magazine, Logan County justice of the peace for District 8. Replaces Denny Stone.

• Bill Ussery, Springdale, Washington County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Judith Yanez.

• Richard Taylor, Bella Vista, Benton County justice of the peace for District 10. Replaces Renona Crowden.

• Jenny Whitehead, Magnolia, Columbia County justice of the peace for District 11. Replaces Jason Ray.

• Brian Fletcher, Paris, Logan County justice of the peace for District 5. Replaces John O'Brien.

• Bryan Smith, Newport, Jackson County justice of the peace for District 4. Replaces Jennifer Ballard.