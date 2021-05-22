Fayetteville man free on bond after March shooting, arrested for promoting prostitution

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who was free on $50,000 bond on charges related to a shooting in March was arrested Thursday in connection with promoting prostitution.

Tyonte Redden, 20, of 1680 E. Hammond St. was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond in connection with promoting prostitution.

Redden was arrested March 13 in connection with aggravated assault, battery, intimidating a witness, theft by receiving and possession of firearm by certain persons. He was released on $50,000 bond March 20, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court.

Officers went to the La Quinta Inn at 720 E. Millsap Road about 1:14 p.m. Thursday on a report of prostitution, according to a police report.

Family members of an 18-year-old woman told police she was being held at the hotel and forced to have sex with men, according to the report. The woman told police she was in Springfield, Mo., and wanted to get back to Fayetteville after a group of people she was with were arrested. She said Redden told her he would help her get home.

The woman said Redden took her to the hotel and held her there, forcing her to have sex with a number of men over five days. She said Redden took her identification and she felt her life was in danger if she didn't do as she was told, according to the report.

While she was speaking with police, officers saw Redden leaving the hotel and detained him.

In the March 10 shooting incident, officers went to the Econo Lodge, 1000 S. Futrall Ave., at 10:54 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a police report. The caller reported seeing a man leaving room 220 and driving away in a black Mercury Grand Marquis. Two men in the room were shot and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the report. Both were intoxicated and uncooperative, according to the police report. Police found a shell casing and evidence of drugs in the room.

One of the men later contacted police and told them Redden came to the room to buy drugs and an argument about gang relationships started, according to the report. The man said Redden held a gun on them, made them kneel and asked them "you going to snitch now?" The man said he was trying to convince Redden he was not an informant when Redden shot him and the other man.