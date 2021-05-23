How state compares on vaccinations

With vaccines against covid-19 widely available, Arkansas ranks among eight states that have the lowest vaccination rates nationally, according to a tracking project conducted by The New York Times.

This state has delivered at least one shot of covid-19 vaccine to 38% of state residents and has fully vaccinated 30%. The U.S. average is 49% receiving at least first shots and 38% fully vaccinated, according to data updated Friday.

The Times uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more about the tracking project at: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html.

Below are selected U.S. states and territories -- along with Palau and the Marshall Islands -- that are faring best and worst in distributing covid-19 vaccines. Percentages represent residents who have received at least one shot:

• Palau: 72%

• Vermont: 67%

• Hawaii: 64%

• Massachusetts: 64%

• New Hampshire: 64%

• Maine: 61%

• Connecticut: 61%

• Rhode Island: 58%

• New Jersey: 58%

• U.S. total: 49%

• Georgia: 38%

• Arkansas: 38%

• Tennessee: 38%

• Idaho: 36%

• Wyoming: 36%

• Alabama: 35%

• Louisiana: 35%

• U.S. Virgin Islands: 35%

• Mississippi: 33%

• Marshall Islands: 27%

• Micronesia: 21%