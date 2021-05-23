State resources aid in getting shots

The Arkansas Department of Health offers call-in phone lines, websites and other information to help residents schedule and receive vaccinations against covid-19.

Arkansans age 12 and older are now eligible for the shots, according to new federal guidance. The injections are free to all recipients.

Information and help from the state Health Department include:

• A phone-in line to schedule covid-19 vaccination appointments and get answers to vaccination questions. Call (800) 985-6030, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

• An online list of covid-19 vaccination clinics around the state at: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.

Some clinics accept appointments, others are first-come, first-served. Questions: (800) 985-6030.

• An online list that includes hundreds of pharmacies and hospitals statewide -- "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" -- that administer shots by appointment or to walk-ins.

The website is: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.

• A Health Department covid-19 call center hot line at (800) 803-7847, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The hot line offers information related to the coronavirus disease. Or email questions to ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov.