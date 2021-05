Hanna Kuciejski has been named valedictorian for the Premier High School-North Little Rock class of 2021.

Emma Childers is salutatorian.

Kuciejski, 18, is undecided on her college and career plans. Her grandmother is Ellen Kuciejski.

Childers, 18, is headed to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and plans to become a nurse. Her parents are Michael and Tabitha Childers.