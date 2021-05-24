Razorbacks top coaches poll for 7th consecutive week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is No. 1 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the seventh consecutive week and 10th time this season.
The Razorbacks (42-10) swept then-No. 8 Florida last week to clinch the SEC championship. Arkansas has won every weekend series this season.
Arkansas received all 32 first-place votes in the poll for the second consecutive week.
For the first time, the Razorbacks’ next-closest vote getter was not Vanderbilt. Texas replaced the Commodores as the No. 2 team this week.
Vanderbilt fell to No. 3 following a series victory over Kentucky. Other ranked SEC teams include Tennessee (4), Mississippi State (6), Ole Miss (11), Florida (13) and South Carolina (24).
Arkansas has a 17-4 record this season against teams ranked in this week’s poll.
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 24
1 Arkansas (42-10)
2 Texas (40-13)
3 Vanderbilt (39-13)
4 Tennessee (42-14)
5 Texas Tech (35-13)
6 Mississippi State (40-13)
7 Arizona (38-14)
8 Notre Dame (29-10)
9 Oregon (35-13)
10 East Carolina (38-13)
11 Ole Miss (38-17)
12 Stanford (31-13)
13 Florida (35-19)
14 TCU (36-16)
15 Cal Irvine (36-16)
16 Southern Miss (35-17)
17 North Carolina State (28-15)
18 Gonzaga (32-15)
19 Charlotte (39-17)
20 Louisiana Tech (36-16)
21 Old Dominion (38-14)
22 Florida State (29-21)
23 Arizona State (32-17)
24 South Carolina (33-20)
25 Nebraska (29-11)