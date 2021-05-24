Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Razorbacks top coaches poll for 7th consecutive week

by Matt Jones | Today at 12:17 p.m.
Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore runs the bases after hitting a home run during a game against Florida on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is No. 1 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the seventh consecutive week and 10th time this season.

The Razorbacks (42-10) swept then-No. 8 Florida last week to clinch the SEC championship. Arkansas has won every weekend series this season.

Arkansas received all 32 first-place votes in the poll for the second consecutive week.

For the first time, the Razorbacks’ next-closest vote getter was not Vanderbilt. Texas replaced the Commodores as the No. 2 team this week.

Vanderbilt fell to No. 3 following a series victory over Kentucky. Other ranked SEC teams include Tennessee (4), Mississippi State (6), Ole Miss (11), Florida (13) and South Carolina (24).

Arkansas has a 17-4 record this season against teams ranked in this week’s poll.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 24

1 Arkansas (42-10)

2 Texas (40-13)

3 Vanderbilt (39-13)

4 Tennessee (42-14)

5 Texas Tech (35-13)

6 Mississippi State (40-13)

7 Arizona (38-14)

8 Notre Dame (29-10)

9 Oregon (35-13)

10 East Carolina (38-13)

11 Ole Miss (38-17)

12 Stanford (31-13)

13 Florida (35-19)

14 TCU (36-16)

15 Cal Irvine (36-16)

16 Southern Miss (35-17)

17 North Carolina State (28-15)

18 Gonzaga (32-15)

19 Charlotte (39-17)

20 Louisiana Tech (36-16)

21 Old Dominion (38-14)

22 Florida State (29-21)

23 Arizona State (32-17)

24 South Carolina (33-20)

25 Nebraska (29-11)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT