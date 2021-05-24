Razorbacks top coaches poll for 7th consecutive week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is No. 1 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the seventh consecutive week and 10th time this season.

The Razorbacks (42-10) swept then-No. 8 Florida last week to clinch the SEC championship. Arkansas has won every weekend series this season.

Arkansas received all 32 first-place votes in the poll for the second consecutive week.

For the first time, the Razorbacks’ next-closest vote getter was not Vanderbilt. Texas replaced the Commodores as the No. 2 team this week.

Vanderbilt fell to No. 3 following a series victory over Kentucky. Other ranked SEC teams include Tennessee (4), Mississippi State (6), Ole Miss (11), Florida (13) and South Carolina (24).

Arkansas has a 17-4 record this season against teams ranked in this week’s poll.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 24

1 Arkansas (42-10)

2 Texas (40-13)

3 Vanderbilt (39-13)

4 Tennessee (42-14)

5 Texas Tech (35-13)

6 Mississippi State (40-13)

7 Arizona (38-14)

8 Notre Dame (29-10)

9 Oregon (35-13)

10 East Carolina (38-13)

11 Ole Miss (38-17)

12 Stanford (31-13)

13 Florida (35-19)

14 TCU (36-16)

15 Cal Irvine (36-16)

16 Southern Miss (35-17)

17 North Carolina State (28-15)

18 Gonzaga (32-15)

19 Charlotte (39-17)

20 Louisiana Tech (36-16)

21 Old Dominion (38-14)

22 Florida State (29-21)

23 Arizona State (32-17)

24 South Carolina (33-20)

25 Nebraska (29-11)