Tampa Bay walks off with 10th consecutive win

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th consecutive win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.

The comeback win lifted Tampa Bay into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East.

The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth consecutive loss.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena on a flyball before walking Yandy Diaz to load the bases.

"That was a fun one," Phillips said.

Bergen entered and Meadows worked for a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on four pitches.

"Our guys did a tremendous job of not helping him out," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "Austin Meadows' at-bat was just remarkable."

With the Blue Jays playing a shift against the left-handed hitting Meadows, the runner at third, rookie Taylor Walls, broke toward the plate several times prompting Bergen to step off the pitching runner repeatedly.

"It could create a little havoc, for sure," Cash said.

Josh Fleming (4-3) allowed 4 runs and 8 hits in 6 innings out of the bullpen. Recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his first save.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Fleming that gave Toronto a 4-2 lead.

Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo talked with his team after the game.

"Keep playing," Montoyo said. "They're frustrated, of course. Tough losses. It's like four tough losses in a row."

Francisco Mejía homered for the Rays.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed 2 runs and 8 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 4 Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and New York overcame Aroldis Chapman's first blown save in a victory over Chicago.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 5 (10) Kyle Garlick hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, lifting Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.

RANGERS 3, ASTROS 2 (10) Adolis Garcia's infield single scored automatic runner Nick Solak in the 10th inning, giving Texas a victory over Houston and a three-game sweep. It was the second game-ending hit in the 10th in the series for Garcia after a three-run home run in the opener.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 5 Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles avoided a sweep by topping Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2, CARDINALS 1 Javier Baez hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel Chicago over St. Louis. Baez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes 417 feet onto the center field batter's eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.

BRAVES 7, PIRATES 1 Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta's three home runs and the Braves won three of four games from Pittsburgh. Dansby Swanson added a two-run home run.

BREWERS 9, REDS 4 Christian Yelich hit his first home run of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, powering Milwaukee to a win over Cincinnati.

MARLINS 5, METS 1 Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings, retiring his last 14 batters, and collected his first major league hit and RBI during Miami's five-run second inning in a victory over New York.

DODGERS 11, GIANTS 5 Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Urias drove in three runs to help back his gem on the mound, and Los Angeles notched its eighth consecutive win and a weekend sweep of rival San Francisco. Urias struck out 10 over six stellar innings to beat San Francisco for the first time in 10 career starts.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Trevor Story hit a home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Colorado over Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, MARINERS 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for San Diego, which beat Seattle to sweep a nine-game homestand.

PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 2 Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12, and Philadelphia stopped a four-game skid by beating Boston.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5 Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning, and Washington completed a three-game sweep of Baltimore.